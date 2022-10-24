HomeLocal

Fall Wellness Fair at Marsh Creek Park

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Come one, come all! Neighbors of Marsh Creek Park are invited to our first ever Fall Health and Wellness Fair; a partnership event with The Produce Project!

Everyone is invited for a fun day for the whole family. Raleigh Parks approaches recreation services from a total wellness approach. This event at Marsh Creek Community Center will do the same.

What does total wellness mean? It means we’ll approach wellness from various dimensions; mental, physical, social, and financial wellness will be on full display – now we just need you!

The event will run rain or shine and is completely free to the public.

Here’s what to expect at the Wellness Fair:

  • Marsh Creek Program demonstrations – Flow Lantern Walk, Soul Line Dance, Crafts for Kids, Balance Bikes, and Pound Fitness;
  • The Produce Project;
  • Oak City Plate;
  • The Blood Connection – Please use this link to sign up to donate blood; and,
  • Clothing Swap – Bring your gently used clothes to make a “swap”. These trades are designed to reduce clothing waste in the community and encourage thoughts of reuse and recycling.  We’ll also take donations.  All leftover items will be donated;
  • Heritage Urgent and Primary Care;
  • WakeMed – Non-fasting glucose and cholesterol checks;
  • Care Access;
  • Alliance Health;
  • Silver Linings Counseling;
  • Gupta Psychiatry;
  • Carolina Outreach;
  • SouthLight Healthcare;
  • And more including dental hygiene checks, nutrition and dietetic support, and healthy foods to sample!

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free

 

Karen Clark Photo Foxy NC 2022 R1 Raleigh

Source: R1 / other

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Fall Wellness Fair at Marsh Creek Park  was originally published on foxync.com

Engaging Black America
Close