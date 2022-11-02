Ta-Nehisi Coates Tapped To Host ‘Wakanda Forever’ The Official ‘Black Panther’ Podcast

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Before the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther hits theaters, the Wakanda Forever podcast hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates will give fans a deep dive into the film.

Wakanda Forever, a six-episode series from Proximity Media’s new radio division narrated by Ta-Nehisi Coates, will premiere episode one on Nov. 3, ahead of the release of the final Phase 4 film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The podcast will feature narrative storytelling revolving around the popular comic books and profound insight about the film from guests like director/co-writer Ryan Coogler, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, and Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett.

The first episode will feature Coogler, and per a press release, the two friends will reflect on the “cultural impact of ‘Black Panther,’ the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and his inspiration to the cast and crew.”

“There is no storyteller I admire more than Ryan Coogler,” said Coates, who makes his podcast-hosting debut. “Any chance to partner with him, Proximity Media and Marvel, is a worthy one. For that opportunity to be a chronicle of the making of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was simply too good to pass up.”

The Cast Is Opening Up About Boseman’s Absence In Wakanda Forever

The announcement of the Wakanda Forever podcast comes on the heels of the cast and Ryan Coogler currently making their rounds on the film’s press run.

Letitia Wright spoke with Cassius Life about working on the film without Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away before filming.

“It was incredibly difficult, as you can imagine. Being a part of Black Panther wasn’t just about me booking a role,” Wright begins.

“It was about me representing a character that had a deep love for her big brother. That was one of the most important relationships in the first film.”

“I was very, very confident that he would be my big brother from the moment I met him. Sipping on his smoothie, looking at me up and down, sizing me up, I was like, ‘you finna be my big brother.’”

“We just fell in love with each other. Going onto this new project without him is incredibly difficult, and I knew that would be incredibly difficult for Shuri as well because you saw the love that Shuri had for her brother because that was the love we had for each other off set. So difficult, difficult.”

The Wakanda Forever podcast will be available across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, etc.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever roars into theaters on Nov. 11.

Photo: Proximity Media / Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast

Ta-Nehisi Coates Tapped To Host ‘Wakanda Forever’ The Official ‘Black Panther’ Podcast was originally published on hiphopwired.com