‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack Features Rihanna, Tems, Burna Boy & More

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re just a few weeks away from experiencing Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and with Rihanna having just dropped the first single to the soundtrack “Lift Me Up” just last week, we’re now getting the full track listing for the album inspired by the highly anticipated film.

According to Pitchfork, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack will be coming in at 19 cuts deep and feature artists from a few genres including the likes of Stormzy, Snow Tha Product featuring E-40, Alemán, Calle x Vida and many others. Wanting to combine a few cultures on a single soundtrack, the people behind the Wakanda Forever soundtrack knew how important it was to create a sound to match the picture that Coogler is blessing us with later this month.

Director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis (chief creative officer at Def Jam), and Dave Jordan produced the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack album. “Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice,” Göransson said in a statement. “If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

We. Can’t. Wait. For the film or the soundtrack to be honest… mostly the film though. Just sayin.’

Check out the entire tracklist to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below and let us know if you’ll be checking out the film and the soundtrack when they drop on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 respectively.

01 Rihanna: “Lift Me Up”

02 DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa: “Love & Loyalty (Believe)”

03 Burna Boy: “Alone”

04 Tems: “No Woman No Cry”

05 Vivir Quintana / Mare Advertencia: “Árboles Bajo el Mar”

06 Foudeqush / Ludwig Göransson: “Con la Brisa”

07 Snow tha Product: “La Vida” [ft. E-40]

08 Stormzy: “Interlude”

09 Fireboy DML: “Coming Back fro You”

10 Tobe Nwigwe / Fat Nwigwe: “They Want It, but No Performed”

11 ADN Maya Colectivo / Pat Boy / Yaalen K’uj / All Mayan Winik: “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one”

12 OG Dayv / Future: “Limoncello”

13 Ckay: “Anya Mmiri” [ft. PinkPantheress]

14 Bloody Civilian: “Wake Up” [ft. Rema]

15 Alemán: “Pantera” [ft. Rema]

16 DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa: “Jele”

17 Blue Rojo: “Inframundo”

18 Calle x Vida / Foudeqush: “No Digas Mi Nombre”

19 Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot: “Mi Pueblo”

The post ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack Features Rihanna, Tems, Burna Boy & More appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack Features Rihanna, Tems, Burna Boy & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com