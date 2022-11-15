Gucci Mane “Letter To Takeoff,” E-40 ft. Cousin Fik “In The Air Where It’s Fair” & More | Daily Visuals 11.15.22

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The shocking death of Takeoff earlier this month shook the Hip-Hop culture to it’s core and the outpouring of sentiments from his peers were immediate and today Gucci Mane comes through with a heartfelt message to the former Migos member.

In his visuals to “Letter To Takeoff,” Guwop heads to church to speak on his memories of Takeoff and expresses his opinion on the matter while taking shots at Georgians who voted for Hershel Walker in this past Senate race. Can’t say we saw that coming.

Back on the Left Coast, Hip-Hop legend E-40 shows he’s still has a ton left in his tank and in his clip to the Cousin Fik assisted “In The Air Where It’s Fair,” E-Dub kicks it in his mansion with his peoples where they play some pool and toast to the life he’s built out in the Bay.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from G Herbo, Rich The Kid, and more.

GUCCI MANE – “LETTER TO TAKEOFF”

E-40 FT. COUSIN FIK – “IN THE AIR WHERE IT’S FAIR”

G HERBO – “HIM”

STALLEY – “FRESH LINEN”

RICH THE KID – “MOTION”

YUNG BLEU – “WHAT TYPE OF GAMES”

TOXIC – “BANG BANG”

LUL POOH – “WHY WOULD I”

BIG HOMIE G – “WHO GOT IT”

SAMORY I – “BLOOD IN THE STREETS”

