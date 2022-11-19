K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Raleigh Christmas Parade was cut short Saturday when a young girl was hit by a truck and had to be rushed to the hospital.

It happened at around 10:25 am local time, according to reports by WRAL and WNCN. The parade was paused at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue as police and medics rushed to the scene. A pickup truck towing a float for CC & Co. Dance Complex, a dance school in Raleigh, lost control. Video of the scene showed the truck as it gained speed along the parade route, with the driver blaring the horn to get people out of the way. Some folks scattered, while others raced towards the truck, and tried to stop it.

“The girls kept dancing, and then very quickly parted as the truck moved through them,” said one eyewitness. “There were more dancers beyond this group. We were all, I think, wondering if it was part of the parade. Perhaps [the truck] picked up a little bit of speed and it kept honking, and then there was quite a bit more chaos. Everyone started to look confused. I do not know, perhaps the fire engine and other first responders helped stop the truck. I am not clear whether or not someone was hit on the ground.”

Unfortunately, the truck hit a young female dancer with CC & Co. One bystander saw the girl on the ground with a blanket covering her. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. The girl’s condition and the severity of the injuries are unknown at press time.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has issued a brief statement on today’s tragic event. “Today started with such joy. The parade route was packed with smiling kids and it made my heart so happy to see. Now we are all devastated by the news of this tragic accident and praying for the victim and her family. It is heartbreaking.”

The parade lasted for about an hour before the accident. At press time, part of Hillsborough Street is closed as Raleigh Police investigates.

Raleigh Christmas Parade Cancelled After Girl Hit By Truck was originally published on foxync.com