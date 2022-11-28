Kim Kardashian “Reevaluating” Relationship With Balenciaga Following Ad Scandal, Allegedly

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, we reported that Kim Kardashian found herself in a bit of hot water after she posted a photo to Instagram that showed her draped in adidas and Balenciaga around the same time the latter clothing company found itself drowning in hot water over ads that featured a child holding a bear that appears to be draped in BDSM attire, as well documents that appeared to referenced a child porn court case.

Well now, Kardashian has taken to social media to denounce Balenciaga for releasing the ads and letting it be known that her previous silence was not an indication that she wasn’t “disgusted and outraged” by the ads.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns,” Kardashian tweeted. “But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” she continued. “The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Meanwhile, Balenciaga issued an apology for its inappropriate-at-best ads and removed all of the images from all its social media platforms on Tuesday, according to Insider.

“We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused,” the company said in a statement. “Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign.”

Balenciaga also added that it condemns “abuse of children in any form.”

Kim acknowledged the apology in her Twitter thread.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again,” she tweeted, adding that, regardless of the apology, she would be “reevaluating my relationship with the brand.”

Seriously, what was Balenciaga thinking?

