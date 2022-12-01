K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Pacman Jones chopped it up with Hot 107.9’s J-Nicks prior to the I Am Athlete live podcast at ATL City Winery. Former NFL star gets passionate speaking on Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones racist allegations. Although Pacman suited up in a Cowboys jersey for only one year, he was NOT having it, “Man I don’t give a dam on what he did in 1957?! Jerry Jones, I love you, F**k em”.

Following those comments the I Am Athlete Podcast host also added that Jerry Jones has done more for black athletes than anyone else in the world.

Check out the full interview below:

Pacman Jones Defends Dallas Cowboys Owner, Jerry Jones Racist Allegations was originally published on hotspotatl.com