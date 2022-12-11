K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Charlotte Hornets head coach Paul Silas passed away Sunday morning, Boston Globe Columnist Bob Ryan reported.

Silas spent eight seasons with the Hornets across two different franchises, from 2010-12 with the Bobcats and 1998-2000 with the Hornets.

During his first term, he spent two-and-a-half seasons as an assistant coach before becoming an interim head coach to conclude the 1998-99 season.

In each of Silas’ three seasons, the Hornets won at least 44 games and made the playoffs, advancing to the second round in both 2000-01 and 2001-02. He returned to Charlotte during the 2010-11 season and again become interim head coach and remained the team’s head coach in 2011-12.

Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan released a statement regarding the passing of former Head Coach Paul Silas:

“Our Hornets family mourns the passing of Paul Silas. Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two occasions. He combined the knowledge developed over nearly 40 years as an NBA player and coach with an innate understanding of how to mix discipline with his never-ending positivity. On or off the court, Paul’s enthusiastic and engaging personality was accompanied by an anecdote for every occasion. He was one of the all-time great people in our game, and he will be missed. My thoughts, and the thoughts of our entire organization, are with his wife, Carolyn; his children, Paula and Stephen; and the entire Silas family.”

Silas is survived by his wife Carolyn and three children Donna, Paula, and Stephen Silas who is the current Houston Rockets head coach.

He was 79 years old.

Former Charlotte Hornets Coach Paul Silas dies at 79 was originally published on wfnz.com