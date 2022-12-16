Million Dollaz Worth Of Honor: Gillie Da Kid & Wallo Awarded Keys To The City Of Philadelphia

Two of everyone’s favorite podcasters got an amazing honor this week (December 15). That’s right, Gillie Da Kid (Nasir Card) and his cousin Wallo (Wallace Peeples) were awarded with the keys to the city of Philadelphia.

Both Gillie and Wallo shared photos from the ceremony on their Instagram pages. The duo accepted their keys from Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, while a small crowd that included Gillie’s wife Gene, sat and witnessed the historic moment. In true Gillie fashion, he couldn’t let the moment pass without getting a joke in. “I just got one question,” he said as he was given his key by Councilman Johnson. “Do this come with front row Eagles or Sixer tickets?”

All jokes aside, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game hosts are very well deserving of the honor. They have strived to use their platform to give back to their community in as many ways as possible. It is very common to see the two parting wisdom into younger rappers, athletes and entertainers as they visit their show. They are also very much into physically giving back.

On Thanksgiving, Wallo planned to let 15 women go on shopping sprees at Target on his dime. Unfortunately, the Target he chose was closed for the holidays. Instead of letting this completely ruin the day, he stayed at the location and as women pulled up, he gave them cash.

Whether it’s giving away money to mothers during the holidays or encouraging rappers to end street violence they’re involved in, Wallo and Gillie have a presence and voice that have made them beloved figures worldwide. The connection they have with their viewers and the culture in general are a huge part of their success. It also probably played a part in them reportedly signing a $100 million dollar deal with Barstool Sports for Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

It’s been an amazing year for the cousins and getting the keys to their city probably put the icing on the cake for them. Congrats to Wallo & Gillie. We can’t wait to see what they’re going to do next!

