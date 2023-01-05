Quavo Drops Tribute Track For Takeoff, “Without You”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been two months since the tragic passing of beloved Migos member, Takeoff, and in that time a few of his peers have dropped some tribute songs. Now Migos brethren and actual uncle Quavo has released his own heartfelt and heart wrenching song “Without You” in honor of his younger nephew.

For the lyric video to the song, Quavo simply sits in a studio chair and puffs on some smoke as the song plays, and truth be told, it’s as effective as it is moving. Opening the song with straight from the heart bars, Quavo states what many of their fans knew he’d be feeling when he started it off with “Tears rollin’ down my eyes / Can’t tell you how many times I cried / Days ain’t the same without you / I don’t know if I’m the same without you…”

Going on to reminisce about the good times they spent together, Quavo uses his time to pay homage to his fallen family member while expressing his pain with lines like “I miss how how you smile at me

Unc & Phew until infinity.” We can’t even imagine how painful it must’ve been for Quavo to write and record this track.

As heartbreaking as it is moving, “Without You” will definitely be getting burn by Migos fans who still feel the pain of the loss of Takeoff.

Check out “Without You” here and let us know your thoughts on the track in the comments section below.

