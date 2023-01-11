AFAF: Her Son Is Acting Brand New After Living On Campus!

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Today’s Asking For a friend comes from a mother who is fed up with her son’s behavior! She thinks everything changed after he returned home from his first semester living on college dorms.

Shalonda says now that her son is acting brand-new sing living on campus at college and doesn’t want to follow her rules when he comes home to visit. Do you think she should ease up or pull rank or her son!?

