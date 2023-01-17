Bojangles Trying To Get Us Lit With New Drink

HomeAyeeedubb

As any true southerner, we love our Bojangles and we love our sweet tea.

So now, Bojangles has teamed up with Appalachian Mountain Brewing to create a Hard Sweat Tea!

Jackie Woodward, who is the chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles said, “This collaboration is something sweet! Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it!”

This won’t be available at actual Bojangles restaurants unfortunately, but you can get it at grocery stores and gas stations. The drink is expected to hit shelves in March in the form of 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans. It will be available at independent retailers and chains like Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and other retailers in North and South Carolina.

Will you be trying this Hard Sweet Tea with your two piece and fries?

