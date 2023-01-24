HomeAyeeedubb

A McDonald’s With NO Workers?

How would you feel if you went to a restaurant where there wasn’t an employee in sight?

The first ever worker-less McDonald’s just opened up in Texas and it is pretty interesting. There is no one working drive through and there is no one when you go in to order.

You can still place an order via the mobile app and then either go into the restaurant or wait in a drive-thru lane or curbside parking spot to get your food, customers can pick it up at the store’s dedicated Drive-Thru Express Lane, where it will be delivered via conveyor belt.

Since no one in this lane will be placing an order or waiting for food to be made, the hope is that it will move much faster than traditional drive-thru lanes.

Check out this video showing how the restaurant would kind of operate.

Please let me know your thoughts!

