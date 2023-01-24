A McDonald’s With NO Workers?

Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but then raised in Salisbury, NC, Ayeeedubb always knew she wanted to have her voice heard. While receiving her bachelor’s in Human Services at Wingate University, she interned with a new hip-hop radio station in Charlotte. Ayeeedubb had her most memorable moments on social media with her videos on instagram, snapchat, and vine being favorited and reposted by many people all over the world. She wondered what she could do for a living that allows her to just be herself. That is when she decided she wanted to pursue a career as an on-air personality. After her internship ended, she was offered a job to be on-air at Charlotte’s New Hip Hop Station, Streetz 103.3 and 100.5. She was with them for three years when she was then offered her first full time radio position with Live 99.9, a Top 40 radio station in South Bend, Indiana doing nights! After a year, she moved to Albany, NY to do nights on Jamz 96.3 and was then promoted to host her own morning show! When she isn't on air entertaining the city, you can catch her creating GroupChat Topic videos, interviewing celebrities, and always keeping you laughing on social media. Ayeeedubb is now ready to make it back home to Raleigh and take over middays on K97.5!

How would you feel if you went to a restaurant where there wasn’t an employee in sight?

The first ever worker-less McDonald’s just opened up in Texas and it is pretty interesting. There is no one working drive through and there is no one when you go in to order.

You can still place an order via the mobile app and then either go into the restaurant or wait in a drive-thru lane or curbside parking spot to get your food, customers can pick it up at the store’s dedicated Drive-Thru Express Lane, where it will be delivered via conveyor belt.

Since no one in this lane will be placing an order or waiting for food to be made, the hope is that it will move much faster than traditional drive-thru lanes.

Check out this video showing how the restaurant would kind of operate.

Please let me know your thoughts!