Notorious B.I.G. Jordan Sneakers Sell For Over $32,000

Notorious B.I.G.’s memorial foundation and the Jordan Brand collaborated for a new sneaker based on the legendary rapper.

Often labeled the greatest rapper of all time, the Notorious B.I.G. undoubtedly has an inimitable impact on Hip-Hop culture, and culture as a whole. This fact seems to be proven yet again, via a new sneaker release. The Jordan Brand recently collaborated with the late rapper’s memorial foundation on the Biggie Smalls Air Jordan XIII sneakers.

Fans placed bids on 23 pairs of the limited edition kicks on February 3rd, with the highest bid coming in at an impressive $32,760 for just one pair.

The red and black sneakers feature a black and anthracite upper as well as images and phrases from The Notorious B.I.G. The tongue of the shoe boasts the classic lines “It was all a dream” and “If you don’t know, now you know.” Biggie’s official Instagram account states that all proceeds from the auction will go to the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation.

Get a closer look at the Biggie Smalls Jordans below.

Check out the highest bids for all 23 pairs of kicks here:

https://www.sothebys.com/en/search?query=The%20Christopher%20Wallace%20Air%20Jordan%20XIII&tab=objects

