Ja Rule Upset After Being Left Off Billboard’s 50 Greatest Rappers List

"There ain’t 50 rappers dead, alive or waiting to be born better than me"

Billboard has had the internet in shambles all week after announcing their 50 Greatest Rappers list – topped by Jay Z. One of Jay Z’s early collaborators, Ja Rule, felt snubbed by not making it anywhere in the top 50, and went to Twitter to express his frustrations with the list.

Do you think Ja Rule should’ve made the list?

