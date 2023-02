K.Michelle Has Fired OVER 100 Assistants?! Shares With Ryan Cameron

Singer/TV Personality K. Michelle was a special guest on Majic 107.5/97.5’sthis week. K. Michelle was very transparent speaking about her about touring with R.Kelly , representing Memphis, TN as a singer and carrying it on her back, the violence in Memphis being placed on a national spotlight by the murder of Tyre Nichols , and speaking on the recent passings of cultural icons inBut what caughtoff guard was the number of personal assistants she’s had to hire but ultimately fire. And trust, they weren’t let go over cold coffee.