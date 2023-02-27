In 2022, Nick Cannon could not stop making kids. Now, we have to hope the one above is just as tired as we are about him making babies.
The entertainment mogul can stop his N’Credible seed spreading ways when he wants to, but instead, he’s leaving that decision up to God.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon said, “God decides when we’re done, but I definitely got my hands full.” He even hints at continuing his child-conceiving ways well into life, adding, “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But, when I’m 85, you never know, I might [have more].”
We hope he’s joking, but there is a good chance he is not.
The last child Cannon welcomed into the world was Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott.
Halo joins the long ever-growing list of siblings with interesting names, including Legendary, Rise, Onyx, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Beautiful Zeppelin and Monroe.
Whew, that’s a lot of kids.
Cannon’s penchant for making children was all the talk of 2022, where it seemed he was taking and dropping maternity photos every week.
He was even subjected to jokes on his popular variety show Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out. The regulars jokingly take swipes at him about constantly knocking his love interests up.
Hopefully, God speaks to Nick Cannon in his dreams or during a prayer session and introduces him to a procedure called a vasectomy if Mr. Cannon needs any ideas on how to pause his child-making.
Photo: WWD / Getty
Nick Cannon Says God Will Determine The End Result Of His N’Credible Seed-Spreading Ways was originally published on hiphopwired.com
