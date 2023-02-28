J. Cole, Drake, Usher & More Are Coming to 2023 Dreamville Festival

We are a month away from this year’s Dreamville Festival, and judging by the just-announced lineup… it may be the biggest one yet!
As previously reported, the festival will return on April 1 & 2 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. We already know that Fayetteville’s own J. Cole will headline night two of the festival, but now, we know who will be joining him!
As posted on Dreamville Fest’s official social media channels this morning (Feb. 28), Cole will be joined by the 6 God himself, Drake, as co-headliner. Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy will also join in on the closing night, along with Summer Walker, GloRilla, Mario, and others.
And as if THAT wasn’t enough, the one and only Usher will take a break from his Vegas residency to headline night one! He will be joined by City Girls, Lil Durk, Key Glock, SiR, and more.
And, of course, we can’t have Dreamville Fest without the Dreamville roster! So, you can expect hot performances from Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, Cozz, Bas, Lute, Omen, and J.I.D.
Tickets are still available at DreamvilleFest.com, so hurry up and get them while you can!
