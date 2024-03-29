Dreamville Festival Week Returns With Free Events In Raleigh

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

DREAMVILLE & J. COLE ANNOUNCE RETURN OF DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL WEEK, APRIL 3-5

DREAMVILLE PLOTS CITYWIDE TAKEOVER OF RALEIGH WITH SERIES OF ADMISSION-FREE COMMUNITY EVENTS LEADING UP TO WORLD’S LARGEST ARTIST-LED MUSIC FESTIVAL

Festival Experience Expands Beyond Dix Park Next Month With Downtown Apparel Store, Music Conference at CAM Raleigh, Morning Yoga with EarthGang’s OLU, Lute’s Custom Car Show & Debut of New Comedy Showcase

RALEIGH, NC (March 29, 2024) – Global superstar J. Cole and Dreamville, the internationally recognized entertainment brand and multi-platinum record label for which he co-founded, have announced today a new slate of programming filled with admission-free community events leading up to Dreamville Festival 2024 as the music festival returns to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

After first launching in 2018 as the Dreamville brand’s flagship annual event, their music festival has since grown into a weeklong celebration of music, culture, and community that spreads across downtown Raleigh. Driven by a desire to further invest in the festival’s host city of Raleigh, Dreamville has worked this year with community partners to develop a series of new events scheduled daily that begin April 3 that ultimately offer festival-goers greater opportunities to spend locally and explore the beauty of North Carolina beyond the festival weekend dates.

Curated by the Dreamville team, this year’s Dreamville Festival Week schedule is filled with one-of-a-kind experiences, many of which offer opportunities to interact firsthand with Dreamville artists, producers, executives, and collaborators. Fans should stay tuned as ticket sales and RSVP information for the Dreamville Festival Week events will be made available in the coming days.

“Raleigh has embraced Dreamville Festival from the start, which is why our team is so excited to continue expanding the festival’s local impact beyond just the weekend dates. Our team looks forward to building upon last year’s success as Dreamville offers even more free programming for the locals and fans who come to visit Raleigh from around the world this spring,” said Dreamville Cofounder and Festival President Adam Roy.

The latest schedule for Dreamville Festival Week 2024 is listed below on social media at @dreamvillefest:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Dreamville Pop-Up Shop

207 S West Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Noon to 7:00 p.m.

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

Punchella Comedy Clash with Doctur Dot and Friends

Goodnights Comedy Club (401 Woodburn Rd, Raleigh, NC 27605)

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Free, RSVP Link Coming Soon! (21+)

About: Hosted by Doctur Dot of EarthGang, Dreamville is bringing all the laughs this week. Featuring a mix of national touring and local comics at the top of their game, this event is sure to be one for the books.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Dreamville Pop-Up Shop

207 S West Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Noon to 7:00 p.m.

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

Omen’s Game Get Together

Kings and Neptunes (14 W Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27601)

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Free, RSVP Link Coming Soon! (21+)

About: Hosted by Dreamville’s Omen, the 21+ game night includes the games we know and love! From Connect 4, to Darts, Jenga, Uno, Monopoly, and more, this event is sure to bring back your inner child.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

UP! with OLU (of EarthGang) x 4th QTR Performance Presented By COMPXSS

NC State Campus (location details coming soon!)

Free, RSVP Link Coming Soon! (all-ages)

Yoga begins at 10:00 a.m.

About: Return of the morning yoga session co-led by Dreamville’s very own OLU of EarthGang

Amazon Music Presents: Dreamville Public Access

CAM Raleigh (409 W Martin St, Raleigh, NC 27603)

11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

About: Curated by Dreamville, EngineEars, and Amazon Music, Public Access is a day-long program featuring panels and keynote discussions with creatives, music producers, and industry leaders. Informative and educational, the 2024 schedule is coming soon!

Dreamville Pop-Up Shop

207 S West Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Noon to 7:00 p.m.

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

Amazon Music Presents: Gold Mouf Garage with Lute

S Harrington Street (between W Martin Street & W Hargett Street, next to CAM Raleigh)

1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

About: Free block party featuring DJs, performances, food, low-riders, and other classic cars; hosted by NC native and Dreamville Records emcee Lute.

Everybody Fiends with Bas

3:00 to 8:00 p.m.

S Harrington Street (next to CAM Raleigh)

Free, No RSVP Required (all-ages)

About: Welcome to Everybody Fiends, hosted by Bas and The Fiends. Immerse yourself in our bespoke portrait studio and enjoy a creative gathering designed to inspire and connect like-minded individuals.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

Dreamville Festival (Day 1)

Dorothea Dix Park (1030 Richardson Dr, Raleigh, NC 27603)

Gates open at Noon

Tickets On Sale Now

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

Dreamville Festival (Day 2)

Dorothea Dix Park (1030 Richardson Dr, Raleigh, NC 27603)

Gates open at Noon

Tickets On Sale Now

Entering its fourth edition this spring, J Cole and his Dreamville team have firmly cemented themselves as the organizers behind the world’s largest artist-led music festival as well as executives leading one of the most powerful brands in today’s music industry. Their festival will continue to serve as an annual reunion for Dreamville fans worldwide as Raleigh residents and international travelers gather together each spring to experience a weekend celebration unlike any other while driving a multi-million economic impact to the greater Wake County region.

With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival returns to its home at Dorothea Dix Park offering festival-goers many attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to dozens of local vendors and artisans from the Wake Country region.

Although the full lineup has now been revealed, which includes acts like J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, SZA and more performing alongside some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, fans should stay tuned as the full schedule is slated to drop soon featuring hours of live performances each day.

A limited number of two-day GA tickets are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the festival’s official charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

Stay up-to-date on future Dreamville Festival news and announcements by visiting the following channels:

# # #

ABOUT DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL:

Originally launched in 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dreamville Festival is an outdoor weekend music festival that returns each spring to the historic Dorothea Dix Park and serves as the Dreamville brand’s signature annual event for its fans worldwide.

With guests regularly traveling from across the globe and all 50 U.S. states to attend this highly-curated festival experience featuring local culture, food, and art, as well as performances from some of the biggest names in music today, Dreamville Festival has quickly become one of the largest annual events in the state of North Carolina as well as one of today’s most popular artist-led music festivals in the world.

Having grown up in nearby Fayetteville, Dreamville founder J. Cole and his team look to use the festival as a continued opportunity to shine a light on the special place that helped shape him into the successful and creative artist he is today. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit www.DreamvilleFest.com.

ABOUT DREAMVILLE:

Founded by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole in 2007, the organization is home to Dreamville Records, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful record label distributed in partnership with Interscope Records. Dreamville Records is currently home to a variety of both established and up-and-coming music artists, including J. Cole, J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Dreamville has now evolved into the modern multidisciplinary entertainment and media company, Dreamville Ventures, which serves as the parent company to the aforementioned record label, as well as Apparel, Impact, and Festival divisions. As a diversified cultural hub, Dreamville continues to cultivate and create music, content, live events, and fashion as well as compelling ad campaigns with the industry’s biggest brands. To learn more, visit Dreamville.com.

FESTIVAL MEDIA CONTACTS:

Trey Hicks, Trey@paintingpictures.co

Allison Winkler, Allison@paintingpictures.co