Amazon Music Returns To Offer Free Livestream to 2024 Dreamville Fest

AMAZON MUSIC RETURNS TO DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL TO HOST WEEKEND LIVESTREAM ON APRIL 6-7

Featuring Music Performances & Behind-the-Scenes Content With Hosts Wayno, Speedy Morman, Nyla Symone & Amber Grimes

RALEIGH, NC (APRIL 3, 2024) – Global superstar J. Cole and Dreamville, the internationally recognized entertainment brand and multi-platinum record label for which he cofounded, will once again join forces with Amazon Music to present the exclusive livestream of the 2024 Dreamville Festival on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

Earlier this month, Dreamville Festival revealed its star-studded music lineup with 100,000+ fans from across the globe now scheduled to attend the sold-out music festival this April. For fans stuck at home, Dreamville Festival is working with Amazon Music to provide unparalleled, real-time access to the weekend event.

Fans will be able to tune in to the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music app to watch their favorite artists perform throughout the weekend.

Sponsored by Champion, the stream will be hosted by esteemed hip-hop personalities Wayno, Speedy Morman, Nyla Symone, and Amber Grimes. In addition to memorable on-stage performances from some of today’s biggest music acts, these four hosts will be onsite at Dorothea Dix Park to conduct behind-the-scenes interviews with performers and give away Champion merch to fans at home.

For the second year in a row, Amazon Music and Dreamville will also host an exclusive installation at the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh (CAM Raleigh) that will celebrate the label’s long and storied history. The exhibit will take place on the day before the festival kicks off on Friday, April 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST. The day-long program features panels and keynote discussions with creatives, music producers, and industry leaders with the 2024 speaker schedule coming soon.

Directly outside of CAM Raleigh, guests will also be able to explore the Gold Mouf Garage, a free all-ages block party and car show featuring DJs, performances, food, low-riders, and other classic cars that will be hosted by North Carolina native and Dreamville Records emcee Lute.

“Thanks to Amazon Music, Dreamville fans from around the world can now tune in to watch weekend performances from the comfort of their own home. Efforts like this help expand the Dreamville brand far beyond just Raleigh,” said Adam Roy, Dreamville Cofounder and Festival President.

Entering its fourth edition this spring, J Cole and his Dreamville team have firmly cemented themselves as the organizers behind the world’s largest artist-led music festival as well as executives leading one of the most powerful brands in today’s music industry. Their festival will continue to serve as an annual reunion for Dreamville fans worldwide as Raleigh residents and international travelers gather together each spring to experience a weekend celebration unlike any other while driving a multi-million economic impact to the greater Wake County region.

With a continued emphasis on community, diversity, and inclusivity, Dreamville Festival returns to its home at Dorothea Dix Park offering festival-goers many attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to dozens of local vendors and artisans from the Wake Country region.

Although the full lineup has now been revealed, which includes J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, SZA and more performing alongside some of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B, fans should stay tuned as the full schedule is slated to drop soon featuring hours of live performances each day.

A limited number of two-day GA tickets are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com, with a portion of proceeds being donated to the festival’s official charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.

Stay up-to-date on future Dreamville Festival news and announcements by visiting the following channels:

# # #

ABOUT DREAMVILLE FESTIVAL:

Originally launched in 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dreamville Festival is an outdoor weekend music festival that returns each spring to the historic Dorothea Dix Park and serves as the Dreamville brand’s signature annual event for its fans worldwide.

With guests regularly traveling from across the globe and all 50 U.S. states to attend this highly-curated festival experience featuring local culture, food, and art, as well as performances from some of the biggest names in music today, Dreamville Festival has quickly become one of the largest annual events in the state of North Carolina as well as one of today’s most popular artist-led music festivals in the world.

Having grown up in nearby Fayetteville, Dreamville founder J. Cole and his team look to use the festival as a continued opportunity to shine a light on the special place that helped shape him into the successful and creative artist he is today. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit DreamvilleFest.com.

ABOUT DREAMVILLE:

Founded by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole in 2007, the organization is home to Dreamville Records, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful record label distributed in partnership with Interscope Records. Dreamville Records is currently home to a variety of both established and up-and-coming music artists, including J. Cole, J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Dreamville has now evolved into the modern multidisciplinary entertainment and media company, Dreamville Ventures, which serves as the parent company to the aforementioned record label, as well as the Apparel, Impact, and Festival divisions. As a diversified cultural hub, Dreamville continues to cultivate and create music, content, live events, and fashion as well as compelling ad campaigns with the industry’s biggest brands. To learn more, visit Dreamville.com.

