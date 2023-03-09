HomeBrian Dawson

Shawn Kemp Former NBA Star Arrested At Tacoma Mall For Drive-By Shooting

Shawn Kemp was arrested in Washington on Wednesday following a shooting. According to Tacoma Police Department, At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting.

Fox13 Seattle reported that sources close to Kemp say he fired in self defense. The investigation is ongoing.

