50 Cent To Garnish Home Of Liquor Employee Who Finessed Millions

The world was just served another reminder that you never want to owe 50 Cent. He is about to seize a former employee’s home after being found guilty of embezzling millions.

As spotted on Complex the G-Unit Records boss is back to his petty ways. Back in 2022 his former Le Chemin du Roi champagne employee Mitchell Green was apparently cooking the financial records at Sire Spirits. The disgraced executive is charged with falsifying pricing from wholesalers to a higher cost and then pocketing the profit. He hid the additional costs, which totaled to roughly about two million dollars, as “agency fees” but was eventually caught red handed. A judge has since ordered him to pay the stolen monies back to 50 Cent plus interest and cover off on the attorney fees, arbitrator compensation and more.

Green is now left with a balance of six million dollars; but he does not have six million in cash to settle his debt. Thus his assets are being taken including his home. As expected 50 quickly took to social media to demand that he be paid his money ASAP in true Fofty fashion. “I think I’m gonna put Epoxy floors in this place,” he wrote in the caption alongside a screenshot of an article about the seizure, and an apparent photo of Green. “I’m gonna keep it and his family pictures around, you know as a theme for the place. LOL.”

50 Cent launched Le Chemin du Roi champagne back in 2018. The brand currently offers four varietals with pricing starting at about $165 for their Brut selection.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

