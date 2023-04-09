Entertainment News

Coi Leray Claps Back At Body Shamers

Published on April 9, 2023

Coi Leray recently had a few things to say to social media users who were making negative comments about her body.

Coi Leray Is The New Face Of Sneaker And Streetwear Brand Snipes' New Apparel Collection

Source: Courtesy of Snipes / Courtesy of Snipes

Coi Leray recently clapped back at internet trolls who deemed her “too skinny.” On April 6th, Leray took to Twitter to send out a series of tweets regarding body positivity in response to the insults.

“Skinny and proud,” she wrote. “People be like you need to eat. Only thing I’m eating is this mother f**king hit. Actually… I’m ready to eat another one… Ready for more music?”, she asked.

Check out the rapper’s thoughts on body positivity below.

