Kendrick Lamar Breaks Record: Rapper Makes $110 Million on “Big Steppers” Tour

Published on April 29, 2023

Kendrick Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour is the highest grossing tour with a rapper as a headliner ever.

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Kendrick Lamar now holds the record for the highest grossing tour with a rapper as the headlining act, according to Tour Data. The rapper’s Big Steppers Tour earned $110.9 million across 73 different shows, with 929,000 tickets sold. With the new achievement, Kung Fu Kenny broke the record previously set by Drake and The Migos on the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour, which grossed $79 million. Check out video from the legendary tour below.

