Free OTC Medicine Giveaway In Raleigh June 2nd

NC MedAssist in collaboration with Raleigh Parks will host a local Mobile Free Pharmacy Event sponsored by Alliance Health on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm at Roberts Community Center | 1300 East Martin Street | Raleigh | NC | 27610. This free medicine giveaway is open to individuals 18 and older and families needing over-the-counter (OTC) medication items. No registration or identification is required, and there are no income restrictions. Everyone is qualified.

Participants will be able to learn more about NC MedAssist’s free prescription pharmacy program and receive free OTC items such as cough and cold medicine, vitamins, children’s, allergy medication, and first aid supplies. Monarch Wake Behavioral Health Urgent Care will give out health information as well. The event will occur rain or shine, and all OTC items will be given first-come, first-serve while supplies last.

Volunteers are needed! Please visit https://medassist.org/volunteer/, scroll down, click on the “Wake County Mobile Free Pharmacy-Alliance 6/2023” tab, and sign up for a timeframe that best suits your schedule.

Last year, NC MedAssist held 53 Mobile Free Pharmacy events across North Carolina. For each event, NC MedAssist is committed to bringing enough OTC medicine for 1,000 people in need. NC MedAssist’s overall goal is to help ease the burden of those in need by aiding people who have been forced to decide between buying food and purchasing life-saving medication.

Alliance Health serves people in North Carolina’s Cumberland, Durham, Johnston, Mecklenburg, Orange and Wake counties who are insured by Medicaid or are uninsured. Their network of providers offers treatment and support for mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual/developmental disabilities. Learn more at https://www.alliancehealthplan.org/.

NC MedAssist, founded in 1997 and the only statewide non-profit pharmacy in North Carolina, offers four programs to improve the health and well-being of children and adults: The Free Pharmacy Program (for prescription medication), the Mobile Free Pharmacy Program (for over-the-counter medicine), the OTC Free Store (for over-the-counter medicine and durable medical supplies), and the Transitional Jobs Program (for individuals with barriers to employment). Last year, NC MedAssist distributed $65 million worth of prescription and over-the-counter medicine to NC residents across the state. Learn more about NC MedAssist right now at www.medassist.org. You can also visit their Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages or contact them to find out how you can help.

