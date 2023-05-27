Toosii Previews New Song With 21 Savage

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Toosii decided to share a special musical treat with fans on Friday, May 26th. The 23-year-old artist took to his Instagram stories to share a snippet of a new collaboration with rapper 21 Savage. The snippet of the new song lasted less than a minute and featured a lead up from Toosii, followed by some gritty hard hitting bars from 21 Savage. Check out the new snippet below.