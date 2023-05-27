Toosii Previews New Song With 21 Savage

Toosii decided to share a special musical treat with fans on Friday, May 26th. The 23-year-old artist took to his Instagram stories to share a snippet of a new collaboration with rapper 21 Savage. The snippet of the new song lasted less than a minute and featured a lead up from Toosii, followed by some gritty hard hitting bars from 21 Savage. Check out the new snippet below.
-
Great White Shark Spotted at Myrtle Beach Just Before Memorial Day Weekend
-
Rapper Rick Ross For Mayor
-
Check Out Da Brat’s Baby Shower
-
Ouch! Bhad Bhabie Reflects On Removing Five Chief Keef Tattoos
-
Rick Ross Gets Permit To Host Car Show On His Property
-
Rocky Mount Attractions Open Memorial Day Weekend
-
Puppies Ready For Adoption at Second Chance Shelter!
-
10 Facts About NC’s Photo ID Requirement for Voting