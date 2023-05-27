Entertainment News

Toosii Previews New Song With 21 Savage

Published on May 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Toosii 2x

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Toosii decided to share a special musical treat with fans on Friday, May 26th. The 23-year-old artist took to his Instagram stories to share a snippet of a new collaboration with rapper 21 Savage. The snippet of the new song lasted less than a minute and featured a lead up from Toosii, followed by some gritty hard hitting bars from 21 Savage. Check out the new snippet below.

RELATED TAGS

21 savage New Music toosii

More from K97.5
Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close