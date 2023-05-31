What?! Amazon Drivers Say Company Forces Them To Pee In Bottles

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Amazon drivers are fed up with these working conditions!

Three Amazon delivery drivers in Colorado have filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Amazon over what the suit alleges are poor working conditions

The 16-page suit — filed last week in Denver District Court — alleges that drivers had to urinate in bottles and defecate in dog waste bags in their delivery vans to ensure that they didn’t face discipline for failing to stay on pace with their deliveries.

It goes on to allege Amazon violated Colorado’s mandate that employers provide workers with paid rest breaks every four hours.

According to the drivers, they say Amazon is “maintaining work policies that require its delivery drivers in Colorado to urinate in bottles in the back of delivery vans, defecate in bags, and, in many cases, to restrain themselves from using the bathroom at risk of serious health consequences. Amazon operates this scheme through harsh work quotas and elaborate tracking and workplace surveillance technology that make it impossible for Amazon delivery drivers to fulfill basic human needs while on the job.”

The company has faced a number of similar allegations in other states and in the U.K., alleging similar working conditions, both among drivers and warehouse workers, as well as allegations of union-busting. Amazon initially denied those claims, but then apologized.