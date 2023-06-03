Lil Uzi Opens Up About Spending Seven Months In Rehab

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert recently opened up about his rehabilitation journey in a new interview.

Lil Uzi Vert spoke candidly about his stint in rehab in a recently published interview with publication 032c Magazine. The Philadelphia-bred rapper revealed that he spent seven months at a rehabilitation center in preparation for his upcoming album, The Pink Tape.

“I’m lucky to have people in my life who truly care about me and my well-being,” said Uzi. “Specifically, Desiree Perez, who helped me get into this program. I didn’t want to do it but I had to — and I can say now that it was a great thing to do. I spent seven months in rehab. The first month and a half were hard, but after that, it wasn’t easy because the people there became my family. They showed me so many different outlets and ways to cope with life. We did a lot of group talks, a lot of writing on whiteboards. I was so sure that it wasn’t going to work, but surprisingly it’s pretty effective,” he recalled.

