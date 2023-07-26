Snoop Dogg Stands In Solidarity With Writers & Actors On Strike

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg has decided to stand in solidarity with television/film writers and actors while they are on strike, doing so by cancelling live concerts that were scheduled to take place in Hollywood. The veteran rapper had two shows lined up at the Hollywood Bowl in California, with Dr. Dre also on the bill for the concerts. The shows were originally rescheduled due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA being on strike, with the assumption that the strike would be over by October. With no end in sight, Snoop has chosen to cancel the shows all together to show his solidarity for entertainment workers seeking fair wages and working conditions.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop wrote in the statement.

“We stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work,” he concluded. Check out the announcement below.