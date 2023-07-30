Cardi B Throws Microphone At Concertgoer Who Tossed A Drink at Her While Performing

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B was trending over the weekend after video surfaced of her throwing a microphone at a concertgoer who tossed a drink during an on stage performance.

The Grammy award winner was performing during an outdoor set at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas when she, unfortunately, became the latest musician to be targeted with items thrown at them on stage while performing.

In the video, which has since went viral, the rapper can be seen wearing a stunning summery orange dress while performing her hit “Bodak Yellow.” During the performance, the rapper was shown looking surprised after the drink is thrown in her direction from the crowd. In response, Cardi threw her microphone at the concert attendee before security seemingly escorted her away.

After the incident, the rapper began trending on Twitter and even retweeted a video of the now iconic microphone throw. After the situation deescalated, Cardi continued her performance to a crowd of screaming and excited fans. Check out the video below.

After the video went viral, many fans came to Cardi’s defense, praising the rapper for fighting back after being pelted with a drink from the crowd. “Good for Cardi” one fan Tweeted in response while others commented on the unfortunate trend of fans throwing things at celebrities mid-performance, and how it needs to stop.

Although Cardi has not directly addressed the incident – yet – the rapper’s retweet speaks for itself! Beauties, what do you think about this incident?

