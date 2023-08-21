K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

5:06 What does Former Pres. Donald Trump and Young Thug have in common?

10:12 – 60 Second Headlines

12:10 – In Amanda We Trust is out now!

15:55 – We’ll go to the phone lines to see what’s on your mind. #Indictment

19:52 – It’s Back to School season! Call us and shout out your favorite teacher. Happy Birthday Kelis & Usain Bolt!

23:04 – We’re celebrating the 103rd Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. This Amendment gave women the right to vote. Amanda breaks it all down… Make sure you vote!

28:25 – Eminem has a message for middle class white people who support Donald Trump.

33:44 – The Big Up/Let Down: Big Up to Beenie Man! Elon Musk let us down!

37:08 – We’ll go back to the phone lines to see what’s on your mind!

42:15 – Hot Topics on the Way…. Educators in Florida are taking a stand… Is Michael Jordan’s son going to marry Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife… Small Doses the Side Effects of Textured Hair… and more… Listen. Laugh & Learn!

44:21 Hundreds of Educators rallied together in Florida take a stand for education. There is power in numbers!

49:44 Marcus Jordan says he plans to marry Larsa Pippen. Michael Jordan does not approve.

54:13 – Small Doses… The Side Effects of Textured Hair.

58:08 – We are taking your calls. #Disstracks

1:00:43 – The Word of the Day!

1:04:13 – Politicians Say the Darndest Things… Rep. Senator Bill Cassidy this to say about President Trump being indicted and running for President.

1:07:19 Thanks for listening to The Amanda Seales Show!

The post Educators Take A Stand in Florida & Is Marcus Jordan Marrying Larsa Pippen? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

