UNC-Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect’s Mental Capacity In Question

The UNC doctoral student accused of fatally shooting his advisor on campus may not be competent enough to stand trial, WRAL reports.

34-year-old Tailei Qi is accused of killing Professor Zijie Yan on August 28. The incident caused a multi-hour lockdown of UNC’s Chapel Hill campus. Qi is facing charges of first-degree murder and carrying a gun on educational property.

However, a court-ordered psych exam revealed this week that Qi lacks the mental capacity to be tried.

In the months leading up to his death, Yan reached out to a colleague about his concerns with a student who told him about struggling with severe mental illness. He didn’t specify if Qi was the student in question.

Qi’s former classmate, Carter Scott, mentioned in a previous interview with WRAL that Qi did struggle with adjusting to UNC.

“In hindsight, I would guess he probably didn’t have a very good network here. I get the impression he went to another university out of the country,” Scott said. “So he was very new. Very out of his element. Very quiet. So I can see a situation where he didn’t have that many people close to him.”

The state will commission a second psych exam for Qi at Central Regional Hospital at Butner.

Qi’s public defender did raise concerns about a backlog and how that could affect the case. Qi also said he has issues with his representation, and the claims of him having mental health issues were a way to “bypass” that concern.

