WAKE COUNTY: Rocks Thrown On NC Beltline, 5 Cars Damaged

Published on October 3, 2023

Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

Source: Chansak Joe / Getty

WRAL reports that people have been throwing rocks at cars on busy stretches of road around the North Carolina Beltline, causing significant damage.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, there were five resident reports of rocks being thrown at their cars.

The incidents happened at three locations between Thursday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 1:

  • Three cars hit on I-40 near New Bethel Church Road
  • One car on US Highway 70 near Raynor Road
  • One car on I-40 near I-440

Brian Peirce, the owner of the car damaged on I-40 near I-440 on Thursday, said he saw three individuals throwing rocks from the other side of the road barrier.

“One of them had their hand up in the air, so I knew right away as I was approaching they were going to throw something at the car,” Peirce said.

In total, the residents reported a total of $1,500 of damages to their vehicles.

No injuries were reported. As of press time, no one is in custody.

 

