The Orange County Board of Elections (208 S. Cameron Street, Hillsborough) will open Saturday, Oct. 7, to accommodate voters who need a voter ID and can’t make it during normal business hours. Voters can also update their registration or register. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Recent changes in state law require voters to show an acceptable photo ID when checking in at their voting site during early voting or on Election Day. Absentee-by-mail voters must include a photocopy of their acceptable photo ID when sending in their ballot. Learn more about the voter ID requirement on the state Board of Elections website.
To obtain a voter ID, voters will complete an ID request form at the Board of Elections office that includes date of birth, name and the last four digits of their Social Security number. Voters may obtain a free ID weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
You Can Get A Voter ID In Orange County On Saturday was originally published on foxync.com
