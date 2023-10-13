K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion hopped on Instagram Live to reveal that she is independent of a record label and funding her next album.

The H-town Hottie is making significant moves when it comes to her art. The “Savage” rapper disclosed that she is not signed to a label and will finance her next project with her own coins. She hopped on Instagram Live to share the news and to seek support from her fans. “I have no label right now, and we are doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. The budget is coming from me,” spoke the femcee. “We in my pockets, Hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

Megan went on to explain that everything that is forthcoming will be from her brand and her bank. The lyricist also stated that while she is not with a label, she is in no rush to be signed to one. She wants to take on this venture by herself, and we salute her for it.

Megan Thee Stallion previously accused her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, of misappropriating funds. The entertainer claimed that she signed an unreasonable deal with the record label in 2018 and didn’t understand the ramifications until her lawyers clarified them.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Independent

Megan has been teasing her forthcoming EP on her Instagram with posts, and we are excited to see what her new music has in store. The artist holds no punches when it comes to her lyrics, and now that she is independent, she has the freedom to say and do whatever she pleases.

We are rooting for Megan and love that she is confident enough in herself and her brand to do this alone. This will be the artist’s first independent music journey since being in business with her mother.

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals That She Is Funding Her Next Album was originally published on hellobeautiful.com