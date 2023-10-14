Boosie Offers $10,000 Reward for Missing Diamond Chain

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Boosie is offering a significant sum of cash for the safe return of one of his missing diamond chains. On Thursday October 12th, the rapper took to his Instagram stories to offer a reward of $5,000-$10,000 for a piece of jewelry he lost while on the road touring in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Aye I just lost my m*********n’– my all-white diamond chain. I got $5-10,000 whoever bring me my chain back. I just had it on when I did the drop [I posted earlier]. I went in the hotel and worked out. I had it on when I went to my room. My chain is gone, bro. I don’t know if it done came off my neck when I was walking upstairs or something but whoever get me my chain, I got the money on me right now. I’ma pay you $5-10,000 for my chain. I’ma pay you $5-10,000 you bring me my chain. I got the money. I’ma pay you right now,” said the rapper. Check out the clip of Boosie’s plea below.