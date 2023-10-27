Listen Live
“Ride With Remedy: Freestyles” Kick Off Season 2 With DRIE$E

Published on October 27, 2023

New room, new vibes, more artists to get to know! Ride With Remedy: Freestyles are back for season 2, and we’re kicking it off with DRIE$E from the Bull City. He just released his Trap Conscious EP, and it’s a movement. He talks about the project and his upbringing from the church to now!

Check out the full episode above!

