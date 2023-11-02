Listen Live
Ride With Remedy Freestyles: MKB Talks Single “Streets Don’t Love You” And Overcoming Adversity

Published on November 2, 2023

Raleigh native MKB is next up on the mic with a new freestyle for the K975 fam. Chatting with DJ Remedy (who was clearly in a festive mood in this episode), MKB chats about the inspiration behind his single, “Streets Don’t Love You,” as well as the people who inspired him to move forward, including his late uncle, Corrie.

MKB’s tribute to his uncle, “Dear Corrie” is now available on all platforms!

