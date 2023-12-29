Jermaine Jackson Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault and Battery

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A woman is accusing music legend Jermaine Jackson of sexually assaulting her in 1988, according to a new lawsuit.

As reported by PEOPLE, Rita Butler Barrett filed a lawsuit Wednesday (Dec. 28) in Los Angeles County Superior Court. She accuses the musician, now 69, of sexual abuse, sexual assault, sexual battery, negligence, and rape.

Jackson’s business entities, Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions, Inc. and Work Records, Inc. were named as co-defendants.

According to court documents, Barrett claims that she knew Jackson for several years prior to the alleged incident due to “professional and personal connections.” Her husband, Ben Barrett, worked with Motown founder Berry Gordy, whom she believes was “in a business and/or management relationship” with Jackson at the time.

[Note: Jackson was signed to Motown from 1969 to 1983. He was also married to Berry Gordy’s daughter, Hazel, from 1973 to 1988.]

Jackson allegedly arrived at Barrett’s home unannounced in the spring of 1988 and forced himself inside. Barrett claims that he then sexually assaulted her with “force and violence” and left when he was “satiated.”

When Gordy was allegedly informed of the incident the next day, Barrett says he “withheld and concealed the acts” to continue to gain profits from Jackson’s work.

The lawsuit claims that Barrett has “suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological injury, including humiliation, shame, guilt, economic loss, economic capacity, and permanent emotional distress” following the incident.

At press time, a rep for Jackson could not be reached for comment.

