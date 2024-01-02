K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

During the Panthers 26-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, footage emerged of Panthers owner David Tepper, throwing his drink at a Jaguars fan, as the game was coming to an end, Since then, there has been quite the discussion about the punishment that the league office would hand down, and if Tepper, not known to talk willingly, would issue a statement on the matter. Both transpired in the last hour or so, as the NFL handed down its punishment.

The NFL fined the Panthers owner 300,000 dollars for his “unacceptable conduct” during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. His fine is $50,000 higher than when the league fined former Titans owner Bud Adams, $250,000 dollars for an inappropriate hand gesture signaled toward a fan, but this certainly wasn’t as steep as it could’ve been, or as many originally thought it would be.

Following the fine, Dave Tepper released the following statement:

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

For more coverage on this matter or the Carolina Panthers in general, make sure to stay tuned in to Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ from 6 AM to ^ PM, for the best sports talk in the Carolinas.

David Tepper Fined by NFL For Sunday’s Incident was originally published on wfnz.com