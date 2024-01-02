K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Panthers 2023 season only continues to get worse as not only did Carolina get shut out for the first time in over 21 years, but Owner David Tepper threw a drink at a fan causing national controversy. Joe Person joined Kyle Bailey to break down the Panthers current situation and what could happen this offseason.

The first topic broached with Joe was the incident involving David Tepper throwing a drink at a Jaguars fan as Joe doesn’t know what was exactly said between the fan and David Tepper, but it doesn’t matter as an Owner should not be conducting himself like he did.

When it comes to the on-the-field problems Joe pointed out how the concerns continue with Ikem Ekwonu in his 2nd year, and as of now, it seems like LT could be a need for this team again which is a massive problem for Carolina.

Joe also would later on get into what the future could be for Scott Fitterer and if a big move should be expected this offseason.

Joe Person On The Latest Problems Surrounding The Panthers was originally published on wfnz.com