Tepper’s Antics Could Cost Panthers Big Name Coach

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers were shut out for the first time in 21 years on Sunday in Jacksonville, as the offense to a major step back from an extremely productive performance against Green Bay the week prior.

No one is talking about the result on the field, though. Instead, the attention is once again on owner David Tepper, who made his most controversial decision yet.

In a video that surfaced about an hour after the game on Sunday, the fifth-year owner can be seen appearing to throw the remainder of a drink at a Jaguars fan before spiking his cup on the table and walking away.

On Tuesday evening, Tepper released this statement:

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday. I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

This statement came shortly after it was revealed that Tepper will be fined $300,000 as a result of his actions on Sunday.

Prior to the release of that rather hollow statement, the Mac & Bone Show discussed Tepper’s actions. While many different elements of the drink toss were discussed, Bone said there is one particular area this situation may hurt the organization.

“It’s not in draft picks. It’s not in a fine, that doesn’t matter. It’s not involvement. What’s gonna hurt I think is the reputation is already not good around the league. We’ve heard the report about Ben Johnson, the Lions OC, getting intel from within along the way that it’s a mess and then it came out that was Tepper taken full responsibility behind the scenes. All you kinda had to do was lay low, stay out of the headlines, do your work, put out your intel, offer the most money when it’s time and go get Ben Johnson to fix the franchise and now this happens where if you’re Ben Johnson, you’ve already heard all this negative stuff internally and you see something like this, is Tepper now going to miss out on Ben Johnson again, who should be his No. 1 target because of behavior like this?”

To hear the boys’ full comments on Tepper, the CFP semifinals and much more, listen to the hours of today’s show below and be sure to subscribe to the show wherever you get your podcasts.

Tepper’s Antics Could Cost Panthers Big Name Coach was originally published on wfnz.com