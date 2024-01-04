Listen Live
Sports

WFNZ’s New Hit Single – Livin’ in Dave’s World

Published on January 4, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Sometimes when things are going poorly, the need to express one’s frustrations in the form of song. After another embarrassing Sunday, that was the case for Colin, on Charlotte Sports Today. To the tune (we use this loosely) of Oliver Anthony’s “Richmond North of Richmond” WFNZ is proud to present Dave’s World:

WFNZ’s New Hit Single – Livin’ in Dave’s World  was originally published on wfnz.com

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close