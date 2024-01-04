K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sometimes when things are going poorly, the need to express one’s frustrations in the form of song. After another embarrassing Sunday, that was the case for Colin, on Charlotte Sports Today. To the tune (we use this loosely) of Oliver Anthony’s “Richmond North of Richmond” WFNZ is proud to present Dave’s World:

WFNZ’s New Hit Single – Livin’ in Dave’s World was originally published on wfnz.com