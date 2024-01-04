Sometimes when things are going poorly, the need to express one’s frustrations in the form of song. After another embarrassing Sunday, that was the case for Colin, on Charlotte Sports Today. To the tune (we use this loosely) of Oliver Anthony’s “Richmond North of Richmond” WFNZ is proud to present Dave’s World:
WFNZ’s New Hit Single – Livin’ in Dave’s World was originally published on wfnz.com
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
T.I. and Tiny Harris Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault
-
Congrats! Tamar Braxton And Jeremy ‘JR’ Robinson Are Engaged Again
-
EXCUSE ME?! College Chancellor Fired For X-Rated Side Hustle With Wife
-
Another One: Kevin Hart Slaps YouTuber Tasha K With Lawsuit Accusing Her of Defamation & Extortion, X Users React
-
Asking For A Friend: “My Fiancé’s Religious Beliefs Are Ruining Christmas!”
-
Who has the Best Christmas Rap Songs?
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023