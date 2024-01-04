K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023-24 NBA season hasn’t gone the way the Hornets were hoping for, as they entered the season hoping to make the NBA postseason, or at minimum, the Play-In Tournament. Instead, Charlotte is 8-24 and was on an 11-game losing before they won at Sacramento the other night. Injuries have once derailed the season, as LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Terry Rozier, and Gordon Hayward have all missed extended time in the first two and a half months, which threw the season sideways.

Now all the talk surrounds what the team will do at the trade deadline later this year, as they will finally look to trade away the Rozier as mentioned above and Hayward. This is also expected to be Mitch Kupchak’s and Steve Clifford’s last season with the franchise, as new ownership will seek to bring in their own head coach and general manager. To talk about all these topics, and other major storylines around the NBA, Dan Favale, a writer for the Bleacher Report, joined the Wes & Walker Show earlier today on WFNZ.

Dan Favale Talks State of the Hornets was originally published on wfnz.com