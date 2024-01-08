Hornets Drop Thriller in Overtime to the Bulls

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets came from 12 points down to force overtime, but ultimately fell to the Chicago Bulls, 119-112 on Monday night at Spectrum Center.

Charlotte lost despite another valiant effort from Terry Rozier, who dropped 39 points just ten days after scoring a season-high 42 in a loss to Phoenix. Rozier appeared to be fouled on the Hornets’ chance to win it at the end of the fourth, the hit on his arm went uncalled.

The Hornets cut a once 12-point Bulls lead to two with 2:31 remaining. While Miles Bridges tied it with 46.5 to play, Charlotte had three empty possessions in their last four to conclude regulation. That inconsistency carried over to the extra session, which saw Charlotte go scoreless for the first three minutes.

Bridges helped out Rozier with 24 points, but the Hornets still could not get enough supplementary scoring with six rotation players out due to injury.

Former Tar Heel Coby White led the Bulls with 27 points, while Andre Drummond and Nikola Vucevic added 21 points apiece.

The loss for the Hornets marks their 13th of the last 14 in the loss column, and 17th of their last 20 ending in defeats. Charlotte (8-26) concludes a two-game homestand hosting the team they beat for their lone win in the last 14, the Sacramento Kings. Coverage begins Wednesday night at 6 PM for a 7 PM tip on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

