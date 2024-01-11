Baby Phat Reissues Iconic Puffer Jackets For 25th Anniversary

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most iconic coats is back just in time for the winter. Baby Phat is bringing back their Puffer Jacket for their 25th anniversary.

The house that Kimora Lee Simmons built is back. To commemorate the brand’s 25 year milestone the women’s brand is reissuing their Puffer Jacket. Originally released in 1999 this outwear piece would be embraced by women of all ages as it put a twist to how femininity was represented in fashion. It features an eye-catching stand collar with detachable faux fur-trimmed hood and of course the Baby Phat cat logo stitching on the back and left chest. Additionally, the ribbed hem and cuffs bring the nostalgia full circle.

Starring in the campaign is Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughter Ming Lee. The Baby Phat Puffer Jacket is offered in several colorways including Olive, Onyx, Sand, and a Glossy Red. It is available in sizes extra small to XXXL and is priced at $120.00. You can shop the Puffer Jacket and the rest of the new Baby Phat collection here.

