Alright, we admit it, the Cowboys fans are still salty about the big playoff loss against the Green Bay Packers last week. Our Super Bowl dreams went right down the drain in the blink of an eye, once again. Rapper Lil Wayne, aka (a Green Bay Packers fan) didn’t mind rubbing it in with a facetime call to Yella Beezy.
On the Richard Sherman Podcast,Wayne tells us that the best part of being in Jerry’s World was facetiming and seeing Yella Beezy’s face when we took the lost. He even face timed uncle Deion and clowned the Cowboys.
The post Lil Wayne Shares His Favorite Part About Being in “Jerry World” (Watch) appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
Lil Wayne Shares His Favorite Part About Being in “Jerry World” (Watch) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome A Baby Boy
-
Allegations From A Suspect TikTok Video Has Bishop T. D. Jakes Trending On X For All The Wrong Reasons
-
G Herbo Gets 3 Years Probation In Credit Card Fraud Scheme
-
Ex-Girlfriend Of Late Rapper Juice WRLD Hawks Vaulted Sex Tape
-
Blueface In Jail For Probation Violation & Won’t Be Released Until The Summer
-
Prepare for Bad Weather Tuesday, RDU!
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett Receives An Honorary Oscar In An ‘Award-Winning’ Dolce & Gabbana Gown
-
Stephen A. Smith Rips “B-tch” And “Fat Piece of Sh-t” Jason Whitlock In NSFW Rant, Social Media Explodes