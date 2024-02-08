Listen Live
Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Anaya Daffe

Published on February 8, 2024

To say that Anaya Daffe is a “Jack of All Trades” is an understatement. She’s a radio host, a podcaster, a fashion show host, and a talented singer/songwriter with a swag of her own. It’s always a treat to have a singer inside the freestyle studio with DJ Remedy, and this vocalist did not disappoint.

Watch the full episode above and check out Anaya Daffe on all streaming platforms!

