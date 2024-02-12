For all intents and purposes, 2000s then-teen heartthrob Sammie could’ve easily become a nice and fuzzy distant relic of R&B’s past, somewhere in your fondest memories along with bubblegum pop, GigaPets and trying to find a holographic Charizard.
However, now at 36 years old, the one-named crooner has been embarking on a new era in his music career that’s seen him surpass the sophomore jinx by close to a decade thanks to a viral moment back in 2016 — his first, actually.
It made for the perfect story to lead us into this week’s segment of “My First Time.”
RELATED: My First Time – Afro B Explains His Finger-Lickin’ 1st Time Eating KFC Jamaica
You might’ve heard Sammie’s story in some form or another in the past, like on Instagram as seen above from a post back in August 2022. However, we personally can never get tired of hearing this triumphant tale. Perseverance, unwavering faith and a will to continue pushing forward even with the odds going against you are just some of the gems you can take from this one. You’re welcome in advanced!
Watch R&B’s Sammie get real with us about the benefits of going viral in this week’s “My First Time” story:
- My First Time: Sammie Explains The Sweet Taste Of Inaugural Viral Fame
My First Time: Sammie Explains The Sweet Taste Of Inaugural Viral Fame was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
