Future’s Freewishes Foundation Starts S.T.E.A.M Programming

Last year, the Freewishes Foundation, led by Grammy award-winning artist Future, inaugurated a modern S.T.E.A.M lab in Atlanta as part of its S.T.E.A.M initiative. Future emphasized the importance of offering S.T.E.A.M education to all students, regardless of their background. The foundation aims to bridge the educational gap in tech and science among marginalized communities, providing quality education opportunities for all students to excel in S.T.E.A.M subjects.

Through a pioneering partnership with Intel, the Freewishes Foundation initiated programs for students in S.T.E.A.M, starting with Intel Future Skills Day held on February 26th and 28th at the Freewishes S.T.E.A.M lab in Kirkwood. This marks the beginning of further educational programs for students interested in S.T.E.A.M education. Atlanta students keen on upcoming workshops and programs can visit Freewishes.org for more information.

Intel, as a company, strives to develop groundbreaking technology that enhances people’s lives. In 2016, they introduced the Intel® Future Skills platform to equip the next generation with the necessary skills for a lifetime of problem-solving and exploration through STEAM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math).

Tia Wilburn, the Executive Director of Freewishes, expresses her enthusiasm for the collaboration and the positive impact it will have on students in Atlanta.

“We are thrilled about teaming up with Intel to advance our S.T.E.A.M. education goal. Our focus is on nurturing students to think innovatively by highlighting their creativity in solving technical and scientific challenges. Our aim is to cultivate students to be innovators, driving change and innovation, not just consumers or assemblers of technology,” said Tia Wilburn, Co-founder/Executive Director of FreeWishes Foundation.

Uriah Horne, Co-Chair of the Atlanta Network of Intel African Ancestry (NIA), shares, “We are excited to partner with the esteemed FreeWishes Foundation. Together, we aim to inspire and empower Atlanta’s youth through our innovative S.T.E.A.M. project. Intel Future Skills Day marks a significant milestone as we collaborate to ignite curiosity, creativity, and a love for STEAM subjects among our community’s young minds. We are proud to lead the way in shaping a future where every child has access to tools and opportunities to thrive in the digital era. Intel is honored to be part of this transformative journey, looking forward to the positive impact our partnership will bring to both participants and the community, sparking possibilities for the next generation.”

Kristade Swain, Co-Chair of the Atlanta Network of Intel African Ancestry (NIA), highlighted, “We initiated this S.T.E.A.M workshop day with the FreeWishes Foundation to equip students across metro Atlanta with essential digital skills and ensure equal access to tech opportunities in our community. We emphasize the significance of representation in the tech sector. Who better than those who embody the diversity we aspire to see to lead the charge towards greater inclusivity in tech? Through this endeavor, we aim to not only teach skills but also inspire a new generation to envision themselves as integral components of the tech landscape.”

The Freewishes Foundation is excited about developing more programs with Intel to prepare the future generation in S.T.E.A.M.